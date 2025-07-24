  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Swerve Strickland gives a name to his tag team with Will Ospreay in AEW

Swerve Strickland gives a name to his tag team with Will Ospreay in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 24, 2025 02:58 GMT
Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay work great as a team [Image Credits: AEW
Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay work great as a team [Image Credits: AEW on X]

AEW star Swerve Strickland revealed what his and Will Ospreay's tag team will be called. The two stars defeated The Young Bucks at All In: Texas and took their EVP status. The bout received huge praise from fans.

Ad

The Aerial Assassin has been a valuable asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion since he came in. He had vowed to take down The Death Riders and their allies, alongside Swerve Strickland and assist Hangman Page.

At All In, when the Cowboy needed help, Will Ospreay came down to the ring, but The Death Riders decimated him immediately. He was stretchered out of the arena and didn't show up on last week's Dynamite. He returned tonight with some unfortunate news. He claimed that he would be on a hiatus due to neck issues. He also hinted that he might be back by the time Forbidden Door pay-per-view comes around.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the segment, Swerve Strickland came out to support his friend. The two stars hugged and shared a wholesome moment. Later, the Realest star took to X, formerly Twitter, and seemingly named their tag team.

"Twin Blades," he wrote.

During tonight's segment, Will Ospreay also hinted at going after The Death Riders as they played a major role in his injury. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the squared circle.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications