Swerve Strickland gives a name to his tag team with Will Ospreay in AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland revealed what his and Will Ospreay's tag team will be called. The two stars defeated The Young Bucks at All In: Texas and took their EVP status. The bout received huge praise from fans.The Aerial Assassin has been a valuable asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion since he came in. He had vowed to take down The Death Riders and their allies, alongside Swerve Strickland and assist Hangman Page.At All In, when the Cowboy needed help, Will Ospreay came down to the ring, but The Death Riders decimated him immediately. He was stretchered out of the arena and didn't show up on last week's Dynamite. He returned tonight with some unfortunate news. He claimed that he would be on a hiatus due to neck issues. He also hinted that he might be back by the time Forbidden Door pay-per-view comes around.Following the segment, Swerve Strickland came out to support his friend. The two stars hugged and shared a wholesome moment. Later, the Realest star took to X, formerly Twitter, and seemingly named their tag team.&quot;Twin Blades,&quot; he wrote.During tonight's segment, Will Ospreay also hinted at going after The Death Riders as they played a major role in his injury. It will be interesting to see when he returns to the squared circle.