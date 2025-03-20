Swerve Strickland hits back after outrage over his comments on Cody Rhodes and CM Punk

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland recently made some alarming comments about CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and some other talents' increase in value after their AEW stint. Swerve has now responded to the backlash of his statement.

Ad

During a recent interview, the former WWE star put over AEW big time as he claimed stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Ricky Saints, Jon Moxley, and Mercedes Mone had their stock rise due to their stints in All Elite Wrestling. Swerve also claimed that it could spark some interest in WWE stars like The New Day and Becky Lynch to come over to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The statement was met with enormous backlash from the fans, and the former AEW World Champion has broken his silence. On X (formerly known as Twitter). Swerve Strickland corrected the fans' misconceptions about his controversial take"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty

In 2022, Swerve Strickland inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling. He went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Keith Lee. Strickland had a breakout year in 2023, which eventually led to him challenging Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Ad

Swerve picked up a shocking win over Samoa Joe and had a great run as World Champion. The story has come full circle as at the AEW Revolution 2025 PPV, Swerve defeated Ricochet to become the number one contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. The former champion will now challenge the leader of The Death Riders at this year's AEW Dynasty. If the company puts the title back on Swerve, the moment will come full circle, and the star could turn into the ultimate babyface for putting a stop to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

The fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan pulls the trigger on Swerve Strickland and books him to defeat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at AEW Dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback