Swerve Strickland issues warning to non-AEW star in recovery: "When you're ready, I will be here for you"

AEW star Swerve Strickland laid out a huge challenge to an uncleared wrestler. The Realest star has been known as the face of the franchise for the past year. He recently talked about TNA star Chris Bey, who suffered a massive injury in October 2024. He has been wrestling in TNA since 2018.

Ad

Chris Bey underwent neck surgery, and many claimed that the injury would be career-ending. The star has shown signs of improvement recently. While Bey is miles away before he will step foot in the ring again, he is working hard to achieve that goal. Swerve Strickland, Karrion Kross, Ricochet, RVD, and many other stars were featured on Mecca X. The show was solely dedicated to Chris Bey.

On the show, Swerve Strickland said that he would wait for Chris Bey to get cleared as the former wanted to face him.

Ad

Trending

"I'll look forward to you eventually getting up and getting back in this ring and doing what you love and showing the world what your true passion is. With you back there, you have not given up. You are getting by the second and trust me when you're ready, I will be here for you," he said. [00:00 - 00:25]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland is ready to win gold at Dynasty

Swerve Strickland won the AEW World Championship last year at Dynasty and had one of the most memorable reigns in the promotion. After an impactful run, he lost the title to Bryan Danielson at All In. He has set his eyes on the gold once again.

After defeating Ricochet at the Revolution pay-per-view, Strickland became the number one contender for the world championship. He will face Jon Moxley at the Dynasty pay-per-view. The Realest star is currently suffering from a ruptured eardrum and may not be going into the match fully cleared.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if he repeats history and captures the world title for the second time at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

Please credit Mecca X and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE