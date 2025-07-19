Swerve Strickland makes a big revelation after The Young Bucks lose EVP status; AEW star reacts

A top AEW star has reacted after Swerve Strickland made a startling revelation after defeating The Young Bucks at All In. As a result of the loss, the latter ended up losing their EVP status.Strickland teamed up with Will Ospreay to defeat The Young Bucks at All In and thereby took away their executive titles. However, he recently said that he was not an EVP, and the comment garnered a reaction from another AEW star in Mason Madden.Madden is one of Swerve Strickland’s good friends, and it appears that his announcement of not being an EVP has not had any impact whatsoever on how people see him. Madden took to X/Twitter and sent out a message to the former AEW World Champion and wrote:“But you make me Extremely Very Proud. 🥰”It just goes to show how much the former WWE star is respected among his peers and in the locker room.Hangman Adam Page has a special message for Swerve StricklandSwerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page have been sworn enemies for a long time, but at All In, they decided to let bygones be bygones and came together to defeat Jon Moxley.At the post-show media scrum, Hangman Adam Page commended Strickland for making his life easy. He said:“I mean, he ruined my life for so long. And I did the same to him. And tonight, he chose on his own to make my life better. I don't know if that's for me, I don't know if it's for this company, or I don't know if it's for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future.”It looks like the two have moved on from their past, and it will only bode well for Tony Khan and the company.