Swerve Strickland makes a massive confession about WWE Superstar before WrestleMania 41

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2025 05:34 GMT
WWE Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland on a WWE Superstar (Image source-Swerve on X and WWE.com)

Former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, surprisingly confessed before WrestleMania 41 that an emerging WWE Superstar is better than him. Swerve made the confession while agreeing with a fan on social media.

Ad

Swerve Strickland shared his opinion regarding WWE Superstar, Je'Von Evans. The 20-year-old star is currently a part of the NXT roster and has managed to impress fans with his athleticism and talent at such a young age. Evans competed in the NXT title match at the Stand & Deliver event just ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Although Je'Von Evans had a great showing in the match and gave it his all against Oba Femi and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat match, he failed to capture the title. Oba Femi ended up retaining his NXT title in a great match. Following his incredible performance at Stand & Deliver, a fan on X claimed that Evans is better than Swerve.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Interestingly, Swerve Strickland took notice of the post and agreed with the claim. The former AEW World Champion replied:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"Yup," Swerve responded.
Ad

Swerve Strickland admitted to rooting for the WWE Superstar

Swerve Strickland showered praise on the WWE Superstar, Je'Von Evans months ago. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Swerve recalled his meeting with Je'Von and said that he will root for Evans wherever he wrestles:

“Earlier this year I’m in Tampa, 21 Savage invited me to a show he walks by and I’m watching and Je’Von walks by he’s like 6’4 now and I’m 'GOD DAMN BOY', he’s like humble, super humble kid, I love him to death. He just wrestled Randy Orton, killed it. AEW Dynamite doing its thing but man there are still people I have sentimental value in. I’m going to root for him no matter what he does or wherever he goes.”
Ad

Fans have been asking for a dream match between Swerve and Je'Von Evans and only time will tell if it ever ends up happening.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications