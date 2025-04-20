Swerve Strickland makes a massive confession about WWE Superstar before WrestleMania 41

Former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, surprisingly confessed before WrestleMania 41 that an emerging WWE Superstar is better than him. Swerve made the confession while agreeing with a fan on social media.

Swerve Strickland shared his opinion regarding WWE Superstar, Je'Von Evans. The 20-year-old star is currently a part of the NXT roster and has managed to impress fans with his athleticism and talent at such a young age. Evans competed in the NXT title match at the Stand & Deliver event just ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Although Je'Von Evans had a great showing in the match and gave it his all against Oba Femi and Trick Williams in a Triple Threat match, he failed to capture the title. Oba Femi ended up retaining his NXT title in a great match. Following his incredible performance at Stand & Deliver, a fan on X claimed that Evans is better than Swerve.

Interestingly, Swerve Strickland took notice of the post and agreed with the claim. The former AEW World Champion replied:

"Yup," Swerve responded.

Swerve Strickland admitted to rooting for the WWE Superstar

Swerve Strickland showered praise on the WWE Superstar, Je'Von Evans months ago. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Swerve recalled his meeting with Je'Von and said that he will root for Evans wherever he wrestles:

“Earlier this year I’m in Tampa, 21 Savage invited me to a show he walks by and I’m watching and Je’Von walks by he’s like 6’4 now and I’m 'GOD DAMN BOY', he’s like humble, super humble kid, I love him to death. He just wrestled Randy Orton, killed it. AEW Dynamite doing its thing but man there are still people I have sentimental value in. I’m going to root for him no matter what he does or wherever he goes.”

Fans have been asking for a dream match between Swerve and Je'Von Evans and only time will tell if it ever ends up happening.

