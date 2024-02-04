Swerve Strickland namedrops top WWE Superstar on AEW Collision

AEW star Swerve Strickland name-dropped a current top WWE Superstar and other veterans on the occasion of Black History Month during his promo on the most recent episode of Collision.

The WWE Superstar is none other than Kofi Kingston. Swerve Strickland is one of the most prominent stars in the pro wrestling industry at the moment. He is currently one of the top guys in Tony Khan-led promotion. Swerve also expressed that he had an opportunity to be the next AEW World Champion this coming Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Strickland reflected on Black History Month, being a proud representative of the community. During the latest episode of AEW Collision, The New Flavor mentioned some legendary black wrestlers who inspired him to become what he is today.

Swerve mentioned the wrestling veteran Ron Simmons and the current WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston, along with the ROH Women's Champion, Athena. Strickland described what the aforementioned personalities meant to him and how they deserved to be remembered on the occasion of Black History Month.

Swerve is set to square off against "Hangman" Adam Page on the next episode of Dynamite to earn the opportunity to challenge the AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe. It remains to be seen who stands tall during the bout.

