Swerve Strickland questions former AEW champion's absence

AEW star Swerve Strickland was recently asked about his former tag team partner and he gave a surprising reply. Swerve stated that he's still looking for him and will settle their score anywhere.

The name in question is none other than former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee. The Limitless One held the Tag Titles with Swerve Strickland before he turned heel on Lee and officially started off their rivalry.

Speaking to Battle & Eli on the Battleground podcast, The leader of the Mogul Embassy spoke about his former tag team partner Keith Lee.

"I'm still looking for Keith Lee, where has he been? I'll settle any score, anywhere, it doesn't matter to me. It's almost like those fighters in a boxing fight. Make the fight. I'm not the booker. I'm not the guy controlling the money on this whole thing. Set the fight up, I'll be there. I might lose the weigh-in, but I'll be there for the fight," [H/T:Fightful]

You can checkout the interview below:

Swerve Strickland teases Sami Callihan's AEW arrival

Former NXT star Swerve Strickland took to Twitter to react to Sami Callihan's IMPACT Wrestling contract expiration.

According to recent reports, Sami Callihan's contract with the company is set to expire at the end of September. The former WWE star has been signed to IMPACT Wrestling since 2017, and there is said to be interest from both sides in possibly renewing his deal. But, reports also state that Callihan can speak with other promotions.

Former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland reacted to the news of Callihan's contract expiring with a cryptic tweet.

Checkout the tweet below:

"It's time," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Do you want to see Sami Callihan join All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.