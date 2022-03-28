AEW star shares reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock scuffle at the Oscars

AEW star Swerve Strickland shared his two cents about what happened during the 2022 Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

During the live global broadcast, Chris Rock went on stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. The comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, saying he can't wait to see her in a G.I. Jane movie soon. Jada was visibly upset by Rock comparing her hair to Demi Moore's shaved head in the 1997 film.

It infuriated Will Smith, who stormed the stage to confront Chris Rock. Afterward, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star proceeded to slap and cuss the comedian.

In a tweet, Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on the scuffle with the help of a popular Willem Dafoe meme, implying Will went onstage to avenge Jada:

Chris Rock is undoubtedly one of the best stand-up comedians ever. He has hosted the Oscars twice, in 2005 and 2016. Throughout his career, Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammys. He's known for starring in movies like Down to Earth, Head of State, The Longest Yard, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and Top Five.

Swerve Strickland came up short on AEW Rampage

Swerve Strickland challenged FTW Champion Ricky Starks last Friday on AEW Rampage. Strickland got involved with Starks when he saved Keith Lee from him and Powerhouse Hobbs the previous week.

During the match, Swerve countered Ricky with an array of fast-paced attacks. He ended it with a dropkick to the chin that sent the latter reeling. Strickland also delivered a running shooting star press off the apron to Starks. Both men went crashing outside as a result.

Stroke Daddy tried to do the Tope Suicida, but Swerve countered it with an elbow strike. Hobbs got involved when he smashed Swerve outside and brought him back to the ring. Starks retained the FTW title by executing the Roshambo on Strickland for the victory on Rampage.

Team Taz had a post-match celebration, but Keith Lee crashed it as he stormed through the signage. The Limitless One wiped out Ricky Starks' entourage, shocking the latter.

