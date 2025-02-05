Swerve Strickland sends 3-word message ahead of AEW Dynamite match

AEW star Swerve Strickland has sent a bold message to his rival ahead of Dynamite. He has been feuding with the One and Only star Ricochet for the past few weeks.

Swerve and Ricochet had a couple of confrontations as both stars wanted to embarrass the other. However, things escalated quickly when the Highlight of the Night was insulted at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Following that, the latter stabbed his rival with scissors, leaving him bloodied in the ring. Since then, Ricochet has been carrying scissors with him as a shield.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet go one-on-one for the first time in AEW. Ahead of their storied bout, the former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter and stated that he has already surpassed the One and Only.

"I've surpassed you," he wrote.

Swerve Strickland claims he didn't want Ricochet to join AEW

The One and Only made his AEW debut in August 2024 at All In London. The former AEW World Champion recently had some harsh words for him.

In an interview with Renee Paquette, Swerve Strickland claimed that he didn't want the Highlight of the Night to join AEW after the latter became a free agent.

"I'll never forget the day you announced that you were a free agent. I said, 'Don't bring that man here,' because AEW has a special gift and exposing [sic] people for who they truly are and what they're all about. You pretended to be a superhero to these people; they rejected you for it. Me, I know I'm the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it," he said.

It will be interesting to see who wins the match on Dynamite this week.

