Swerve Strickland sends 7-word message after former AEW champion creates history

A former AEW champion recently created history. Swerve Strickland sent a message to him after this accomplishment.
Darby Allin has been with AEW since the company's inception in 2019 and is a former two-time TNT Champion and World Tag Team Champion. He is a fan favorite due to his daring antics in the ring and is no stranger to taking extreme risks to get a reaction from the crowd. Currently, Allin is in the middle of climbing Mount Everest, a feat he was supposed to attempt last year, but it was derailed due to an injury he sustained. During his ascent, he broke a record by performing the highest elevation kickflip.
Swerve Strickland took to his X/Twitter account to react to Darby Allin's latest milestone, which created history. You can check out his tweet here.
"My lil brother a world record breaker," Strickland wrote.
Hangman Page makes a surprising comment about Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland spent the better part of last year in a heated and violent feud with Hangman Adam Page. This rivalry ultimately culminated in a lights-out unsanctioned match at AEW All Out 2024 that was won by Page. Since then, the men have not locked horns in the ring. However, it appears there is no love lost between them.
During a recent interview with FW99WNOR, Hangman Page said that wrestling Strickland was a unique experience. He also named the former AEW World Champion as his least favorite person in the world.
"I certainly don't mean this in any positive way, but wrestling against Swerve Strickland has brought out something in me that I had never experienced before. He's probably my least favorite person on this planet and will be for the rest of my life, but I would be a liar if I didn't say that wrestling him the number of times that I have has brought out something different in me," he said. [H/T - AIRGold on X]
It will be interesting to see whether these heavyweights face off against each other again soon.