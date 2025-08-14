Swerve Strickland sends a message after multiple AEW returns are confirmed

AEW is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2025. The anticipation for the upcoming show is immense. Fans are expecting Tony Khan to deliver a memorable show, and hopefully, its attendees will not go home disappointed. One of the biggest matches on Forbidden Door's card is the Lights Out Steel Cage match which will take place between Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, &amp; Will Ospreay and Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), &amp; Gabe Kidd. Omega, Kidd, and Ibushi are returning for this showdown, and fans worldwide can't contain their excitement. Interestingly, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is also anticipating this bout. After the above match was made official, The New Flavor gave an interesting reaction on X. &quot;Dude.....&quot; wrote Strickland. Swerve Strickland is going to challenge AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada for his title at the upcoming pay-per-view. This showdown has the potential to be one of the best matches of the year. AEW Forbidden Door 2025 matchcard Forbidden Door's concept is one of a kind. Anyone can unexpectedly show up and change the game. Like every other edition, this year's show will feature several NJPW stars. Check the match card below: Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR or Brodido - World Tag Team ChampionshipKyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship matchZack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. TBD - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match&quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - Women's World Championship matchGolden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage matchAdam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. The Matriarchy - Tag team match&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - World Championship matchMercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. TBD (Stardom) - TBS Championship Four-way matchKazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship match Forbidden Door 2025 is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24, 2025.