Swerve Strickland sends a message after multiple AEW returns are confirmed

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:25 GMT
Swerve Strickland is currently in a rivalry with Kazuchika Okada. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Swerve Strickland is currently in a rivalry with Kazuchika Okada. (Image via AEW YouTube)

AEW is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2025. The anticipation for the upcoming show is immense. Fans are expecting Tony Khan to deliver a memorable show, and hopefully, its attendees will not go home disappointed.

Ad

One of the biggest matches on Forbidden Door's card is the Lights Out Steel Cage match which will take place between Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Will Ospreay and Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), & Gabe Kidd. Omega, Kidd, and Ibushi are returning for this showdown, and fans worldwide can't contain their excitement. Interestingly, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is also anticipating this bout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the above match was made official, The New Flavor gave an interesting reaction on X.

"Dude....." wrote Strickland.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

Swerve Strickland is going to challenge AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada for his title at the upcoming pay-per-view. This showdown has the potential to be one of the best matches of the year.

AEW Forbidden Door 2025 matchcard

Forbidden Door's concept is one of a kind. Anyone can unexpectedly show up and change the game. Like every other edition, this year's show will feature several NJPW stars.

Check the match card below:

Ad
  • Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR or Brodido - World Tag Team Championship
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship match
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. TBD - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match
  • "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - Women's World Championship match
  • Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage match
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. The Matriarchy - Tag team match
  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - World Championship match
  • Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (AEW) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. TBD (Stardom) - TBS Championship Four-way match
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship match

Forbidden Door 2025 is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications