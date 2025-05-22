Swerve Strickland sends a one-word message after huge victory on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland broke his silence after a major win on Dynamite this week. Swerve also gave a little preview of a major upcoming show.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve Strickland teamed with Powerhouse Hobbs and Samoa Joe to take on Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks in a Trios Match. At the end of an amazing back-and-forth encounter, Swerve managed to secure the win for his team. A huge brawl erupted after the match as well.

Towards the end of this week's Dynamite, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs launched a backstage attack on The Young Bucks, as Death Riders also got into the mix. Nonetheless, Swerve and Kenny Omega came to the aid of Joe and Hobbs, but the show ended with Death Riders and The Bucks standing tall.

At Double or Nothing 2025 this Sunday, Death Riders and The Young Bucks will take on The Opps, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale in an Anarchy in the Arena Match. Ahead of the big multi-person match, Swerve sent out a message on X (fka Twitter) with his own PPV poster and the following message after Dynamite:

"#DoN"

Swerve Strickland's AEW ally teased an in-ring return

Swerve Strickland's AEW ally and manager, Prince Nana, hinted at a return to the ring. Nana has been out of action since his last match back in 2019 and later transitioned into a manager. Nana has been managing Swerve since 2023 and still comes out with him during his entrances. He was also involved in Swerve's brawl with Death Riders and The Bucks this week on Dynamite.

In an interview with Fightful, the 45-year-old teased an in-ring return before he turns 50.

“There’s always a possibility Prince Nana is beginning to start to train. I’m beginning to get back into the ring, and I always had the itch to get back in there, but no one has pi**ed me off enough for me to do it, alright? MVP was getting close, alright? He was getting real close, but don’t worry, my friends, that day will happen before I turn 50.”

Moreover, only time will tell when Prince Nana will be seen competing in an AEW ring aside from being an awesome manager for Swerve.

