235 lb AEW star finally hints at massive in-ring return after 5 years

A 47-year-old AEW name has hinted at his in-ring return more than five years after his last match. He has had a major role on TV for the past few years.

The 235-pound AEW star in question is Prince Nana. He wrestled his last match at CHIKARA King of Trios in October 2019 and has not set foot inside the ring ever since. Nana has been signed with All Elite Wrestling for quite some time, where he plays an entertaining on-screen manager for Swerve Strickland.

Fans have been loving Prince Nana's work as a manager, and they wouldn't mind seeing him lace up his wrestling boots again. Speaking with Fightful, Nana disclosed that he was training to get back in the ring. The former champion assured that his in-ring return would happen before he turned 50.

“There’s always a possibility Prince Nana is beginning to start to train. I’m beginning to get back into the ring, and I always had the itch to get back in there, but no one has pi**ed me off enough for me to do it, alright? MVP was getting close, alright? He was getting real close, but don’t worry, my friends, that day will happen before I turn 50.” [H/T: PWMania]

Prince Nana wants to manage a female AEW star

While he has been a great manager for Swerve Strickland, Prince Nana is seemingly open to offering his services to AEW's Queen Aminata. On the Punch Out podcast, Nana recently said he could make Aminata a huge star.

"If I could just add that to my collection right now—right now, it’s hard with Swerve. There’s a lot of business that needs to be taken care of, so, I don’t like to have too many things going on, but Queen Aminata, hey, hey, hey. I’ll bring her in like that, my friend (…), and she’ll be a huge, huge, huge star. Even bigger than she is right now. I love Queen Aminata," Nana said.

Prince Nana has been killing it as a manager lately, and only time will tell whether he will be back in the ring anytime soon.

