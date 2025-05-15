Swerve Strickland shares cryptic post after attacking Death Riders & The Elite on AEW Dynamite

AEW fans were left stunned following the main event of Dynamite: Beach Break in Illinois. Swerve Strickland came out to a loud ovation and launched an assault on The Elite and the Death Riders after Jon Moxley defeated Samoa Joe.

The attack culminated in Strickland issuing a challenge for an Anarchy in the Arena match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Following the show, Strickland took to X to share a cryptic message.

“Return to where I died,” Strickland wrote.

On further research, this cryptic caption appears to reference his brutal Lights Out Steel Cage match against "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out 2024, which was also held in Illinois. In that encounter, Strickland endured a harrowing defeat that included a brutal chair shot, leading to a referee stoppage. He referenced it while issuing his challenge at Beach Break.

The Realest's words suggest a symbolic resurrection or unfinished business in the Windy City. Strickland's return at Beach Break 2025 was marked by a daring dive off the top of a steel cage. The former champion's alliance with Samoa Joe and The Opps indicates his desire to challenge the existing power structure within AEW.

With the proposed Anarchy in the Arena match on the horizon, fans can anticipate a chaotic bout between the stars involved at Double or Nothing 2025.

AEW star Swerve Strickland dropped a savage rap bar directed at WWE legend

AEW star Swerve Strickland doesn't hold back when it comes to taking shots, and recently, he targeted a WWE legend.

Swerve Strickland mocked Hulk Hogan, who once again was in the news for his comments in a recent TMZ interview. Moreover, during his appearance on the debut episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, The Hulkster was loudly booed by the fans in attendance. Strickland took a jab at the Hall of Famer with a pointed rap bar on X.

In the video, The Realest referenced the controversy with the following line:

“Humiliated, they intuit like Terry [Hogan] getting booed.”

The abovementioned lyric, subtly calling out Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), didn't go unnoticed, and had fans buzzing online.

