Swerve Strickland mocks Hulk Hogan with a clever line

Hulk Hogan has been making headlines again, but for all the wrong reasons. The Immortal has been getting heat for some remarks he made in a recent interview with TMZ. AEW star Swerve Strickland recently took some shots at the WWE legend with some clever lines in his rap he shared on X/Twitter.

Hulk Hogan returned to WWE programming at the debut episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. He appeared along with Jimmy Hart to promote his "Real American Beer" brand. During his appearance, the fans heavily booed Hogan.

Swerve took to social media to fire some shots at Hogan. He shared a rap video on his X/Twitter account where he referenced Hulk Hogan being booed out of the Intuit Dome during RAW's Netflix debut episode.

"Humiliated, they intuit like Terry getting booed," wrote Swerve.

This is not the first time Hulk Hogan has received heat for past comments. Fans are looking forward to how Hulk will respond to this tweet from the former AEW World Champion.

Swerve Strickland breaks silence after big loss on AEW Dynamite

Swerve has been on a quest to regain his AEW World Championship in recent months. He faced Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Dynasty earlier this year but lost the match due to interference from the Young Bucks.

This week, he teamed up with Mike Bailey and Mark Briscoe in a six-man Tag Team match against Ricochet and The Young Bucks. Swerve and his team tried their best to overpower the Young Bucks and Ricochet but lost.

Following AEW Dynamite, Swerve took to X/Twitter to share his frustration over the loss.

"F@%#!!!" wrote Swerve.

It's very unusual to see Swerve Strickland lose a match. With All In only a few months away, it'll be interesting to see what he does next.

