Swerve Strickland subtly teases an alliance with former world champion in AEW

Swerve Strickland subtly hinted at allying with a former AEW World Champion. The star is someone he used to have a major beef with.

The Realest Star was involved in a year-long rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page. They first started feuding in September 2023 and continued to have on-again, off-again beef till All Out in September 2024.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful in a recent interview, Swerve Strickland was asked if fans would ever see him and the former AEW World Champion in the same team. While he stated that the two have very few things in common to come together, he didn't entirely rule out the possibility of the idea.

He replied, "There are very few things I think we have in common at this point that we both would agree with or we both would be in connection or, like I accepted, maybe success. We’re both h*ll bent on success, and now I feel like we are both able and willing to do whatever we have to do to get it. I think that’s like probably the only connection that we would ever have to come together."

Swerve Strickland added it doesn't matter if they are on the same team or the opposite, but one thing is sure: fans will always get their money's worth whenever they are inside the ring together.

"But once again, that’s one of the key things to continue watching our stories. You never know, and I think that’s where we have it. That’s where we have our relationship right now. We pushed the bar so far that we can go anywhere. People know every time I show up on screen, he shows up on screen, how far we’re willing to go, and then when we are together on screen, [fans think] we have to watch because we know how far they’ve gone, and they push it every single time. Who’s to say what goes on next? Now imagine if we were together, how far we would really push it if we agree on things." [From 4:00 - 5:10]

Swerve Strickland will face Ricochet on Dynamite this week

Currently, Swerve Strickland is involved in a rivalry with Ricochet. They have been going at each other for the past few weeks. But they will meet inside the ring for a first-time-ever one-on-one match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The Human Highlight Reel has tuned into his dark side as of late. He's using all means to get inside his enemy's head. He even stooped as low as threatening Prince Nana to get back at the 34-year-old star.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the Fightful Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

