Swerve Strickland throws a special party in honor of former WWE Women's Champion after AEW show

Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion. He signed with the company in 2022 and eventually became one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. His manager is Ring of Honor legend Prince Nana.

Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland are reportedly popular backstage figures. They are close friends with many wrestlers, including the reigning AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné. The former WWE star also holds the NJPW Strong Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Interestingly, in the latest edition of Moné Mag, the former WWE Women's Champion revealed that after a recent AEW show, The New Flavor and his manager threw a crystal-themed birthday party for her. The CEO is apparently obsessed with crystals, and this celebration meant the world to her.

"After the show, my good friends Swerve and Prince Nana decided to throw a little celebration in my honor at this incredible bar that had a stunning crystal theme. If you know anything about me, you’ll understand how much I absolutely adore crystals and the overall aesthetic and energy it brings. It was a sight to behold! Glimmering crystals reflecting light in every direction created a magical atmosphere perfect for unwinding after a long day," wrote Mercedes Moné. [H/T: Moné Mag]

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné had a few drinks at her crystal-themed birthday party

In the above-mentioned Moné Mag issue, the 32-year-old revealed that she let herself loose at her crystal-themed birthday party and enjoyed a few drinks. It had been a while since she partied, and she made the best use of the occasion.

"To add to the excitement, it had been quite some time since I last indulged and enjoyed a few drinks, so I was ready to let loose a little. It was a great opportunity to catch up with my friends and share some laughs," she said. [H/T: Moné Mag]

Mercedes Moné has won the WWE RAW Women's Championship five times and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship once. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion.

