WWE fans react as major changes are seemingly being made to The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa is no longer The Tribal Chief after his loss to Roman Reigns on RAW's blockbuster Netflix premiere. WWE has seemingly decided to make major changes to The Bloodline after Sikoa's loss and fans have reacted on social media.

Sikoa's loss forced him to relinquish the Ula Fala to Reigns, who is now known and acknowledged as the Only Tribal Chief. Last week on SmackDown, Sikoa made his first appearance since losing to the OTC but could not utter a word as the audience jeered him relentlessly, and he exited the arena seemingly disgusted. This led to Jacob Fatu delivering a spine-chilling promo, claiming he was just getting started.

On Twitter/X, fans reacted to reports suggesting that Solo Sikoa's group would no longer be known as "The Bloodline." While most fans appeared to be disappointed, some suggested something special could be in the works. A fan even blamed The Rock's recent appearance as the reason for the group's demise.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react after reports of WWE's latest plans regarding The Bloodline surface [Image Credits: screenshot of fan comments on X]

Reigns confirmed his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match after his victory over Solo Sikoa on RAW. The Tribal Chief wants to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship after losing the title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 last year.

The OTC will be joined in the Men's Royal Rumble Match by John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and several other superstars who have confirmed their entries.

Bill Apter believes Jacob Fatu is adapting to a similar role played by Solo Sikoa under Roman Reigns' leadership

Bill Apter has drawn a brief comparison between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. He believes Fatu is portraying the role Sikoa had under Roman Reigns' leadership in The Bloodline. However, the veteran thinks The Samoan Werewolf brings more intensity compared to Sikoa.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter said:

"I think what Solo at the beginning was planted to be a Jacob Fatu. But it didn't happen. The whole thing with the finger [gestures Solo's finisher] and everything, very good intimidating interviews. But the physical size of him and the physical work in the ring of him, did not paint him to be that killer that you initially thought he was going to be. Jacob Fatu is everything that they wanted to do with Solo."

Fatu will be in action at Saturday Night's Main Event. He will face Braun Strowman in a massive singles match. The bout was made official after Fatu and Tama Tonga's confrontation with Strowman and LA Knight on last week's SmackDown.

