WWE is replacing Solo Sikoa with Jacob Fatu after recent events, says veteran (Exclusive)

Every WWE star involved with The Bloodline, including Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, has proven themselves to be some of the most talented stars on the roster. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that the creative team is planning to do with Jacob what they failed to do with Solo.

Solo losing his war against Roman Reigns has seemingly upset the hierarchy in the former's Bloodline stable. On RAW's debut episode on Netflix, Solo Sikoa failed to defeat Roman, leading him to lose the Ula Falu and the Tribal Chief title to the OTC. Since then, he has fallen significantly out of the active scene.

According to Bill Apter, Jacob is taking on a role similar to the one that Solo had during Roman's feud with The Usos. Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Apter explained that Jacob captured the ferocity that Solo lacked in his presentation.

"I think what Solo at the beginning was planted to be a Jacob Fatu. But it didn't happen. The whole thing with the finger (gestures Solo's finisher) and everything, very good intimidating interviews. But the physical size of him and the physical work in the ring of him, did not paint him to be that killer that you initially thought he was going to be. Jacob Fatu is everything that they wanted to do with Solo." [5:28 onwards]

Jacob Fatu recently received high praise from a WWE legend

Despite Jacob's relatively new presence in WWE, he has managed to impress some legendary veterans of the business, including JBL.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL named Jacob as one of the people he would love to work with in the pro wrestling business. He stated:

"I would love to work with Jacob Fatu. He's awesome. My God! That would be so much fun to work with a guy like that who could do so much stuff. I mean, that would be a blast. I mean, that would be so much fun to do," JBL said. (From 04:08 to 04:25)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jacob Fatu in WWE.

