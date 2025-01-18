The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu receives high praise from WWE Hall of Famer; would have loved to work with the rising star

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu has impressed everyone in WWE following his debut in 2024. Recently, John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, spoke highly of The Samoan Werewolf and stated he would've loved to work with him.

Last year, Jacob Fatu entered a WWE ring under Solo Sikoa's leadership and as his enforcer in The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf has proved his mettle against major names on different occasions and blindly followed his Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, the former WWE Champion, JBL, named three wrestlers he would love to have a program with as a performer. The Hall of Famer named Cody Rhodes and Dolph Ziggler, but also spoke highly of The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu.

"I would love to work with Jacob Fatu. He's awesome. My god! That would be so much fun to work with a guy like that who could do so much stuff. I mean, that would be a blast. I mean, that would be so much fun to do," JBL said. (From 04:08 to 04:25)

Ex-WWE star thinks The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu is standing out on his own and possibly moving away from Solo Sikoa

Since his arrival in the Stamford-based promotion, Jacob Fatu has remained incredibly loyal to The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa. He has expressed his love for his Tribal Chief and has done everything needed for the faction's success. However, it didn't always go Sikoa's way and things are changing.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, aka Aiden English, pointed out that The Samoan Werewolf is slowly coming out as his own person and moving away from being Solo Sikoa's personal enforcer.

"You see him starting to wear his clothes like little things like that. He's not wearing his Bloodline costume. He had his cut-out shirt; his streetwear in those early sections when they were beating people down like LA Knight and stuff. It was a little more of him coming into it instead of playing the role of The Bloodline's enforcer. Now, you're going to be you," English said.

The theory became evident when Solo Sikoa walked out on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on the recent edition of WWE SmackDown.

If you use the quotes from JBL, please credit Something to Wrestle and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

