Bloodline member seemingly moving away from Solo Sikoa, says ex-WWE star; points out recent changes

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa had a rough start to 2025 on WWE RAW when he lost to Roman Reigns. However, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, believes Jacob Fatu is coming out of his own in the company and seemingly moving away from Sikoa.

Earlier this month, Solo Sikoa went head-to-head against Roman Reigns and lost the Ula Fala to The Original Tribal Chief on RAW's Netflix debut. The star hasn't appeared in the promotion, and Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga have been calling their shots on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, believed Jacob Fatu was coming out as his own person away from The Bloodline. Moreover, the former WWE star thought this could seemingly hint at his potential disassociation with Solo Sikoa in the coming weeks or months on WWE television, as he was wearing his own trademarked gear and attire instead of the faction's clothes.

"You see him starting to wear his clothes like little things like that. He's not wearing his Bloodline costume. He had his cut-out shirt; his streetwear in those early sections when they were beating people down like LA Knight and stuff. It was a little more of him coming into it instead of playing the role of The Bloodline's enforcer. Now, you're going to be you," English said. [From 32:35 to 33:05]

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa is set to return on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Solo Sikoa decided to take over the faction in Roman Reigns' absence from the Stamford-based promotion. Sikoa's first order of business was to eliminate Jimmy Uso from the faction and add Tama Tonga to the group.

Later, Jacob Fatu and Tonga Loa were added to the villainous faction and went head-to-head against The OG Bloodline. After losing at the WarGames in Canada, Loa got injured, and the group lost a member for a while.

Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa suffered another loss and finally lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns. The 31-year-old WWE star hasn't made an appearance since the loss, and his upcoming appearance was announced for Friday Night SmackDown.

