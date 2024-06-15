AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is seemingly upset over the potential return of a top star. The star was in a heated rivalry with the returning former world champion and it seems that some animosity remains.

In late 2023, 'Hangman' Adam Page got into an intense feud with Swerve. The bloodied feud saw them face each other in three singles matches. In 2024, both the stars were in each other's way in their quest to capture the AEW World Championship.

At Revolution pay-per-view, Samoa Joe defeated Adam Page and Swerve Strickland for the title. This was also the last appearance of the Hangman as he went on a hiatus due to some family matters.

A recent report suggested that the former AEW World Champion nearing his return. Reacting to the news, Strickland took to X/Twitter and reacted with an angry and abusive face emoji. The star still clearly resents Adam Page and it's safe to say he's not looking forward to the return of Hangman.

"🤬" he reacted.

Check out the tweet below:

Swerve Strickland previously broke character to praise Adam Page

The duo kicked off their feud at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. However, they grabbed attention after their second encounter at Full Gear 2023 following a controversial spot.

Speaking on the Swerve City podcast, Swerve Strickland lavished praise on Page and said he is a 'freak of nature.'

"[Page] is another freak of nature that we don't give enough credit to," Strickland said in regard to their match at Full Gear. "He's just a hoss of a man, and he's agile as hell for how big he is, how smooth he is. He has a motor on him. I felt like you got both sides of that in that match. Which is very hard to do when you're bleeding all over the place."

Strickland is slated to face Will Ospreay at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in a defense of his world title.