Big update on Hangman Page's AEW hiatus - Reports

A big update has come to light regarding Hangman Adam Page's AEW hiatus.

Hangman Page has become a major star since joining All Elite Wrestling. He started his run in the right way by capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships along with Kenny Omega.

Following his split from Kenny Omega, The Elite, and even The Dark Order, Page went solo. This is where he really stood out as a top star. He eventually rose through the ranks and captured the AEW World Championship from The Best Bout Machine.

However, since losing the AEW World Championship, Page's star power has dwindled, and in recent weeks, he has become unhinged. During the World Title match at Revolution 2024, Adam Page crossed a line when he assaulted two referees. As a result, he was suspended by The Young Bucks on Dynamite this week.

It was then reported that Hangman would be taking time off from television for a while. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now confirmed that the former AEW World Champion will be taking time off from the company due to some family-related matters. Although no specifics were provided, the report mentioned that it was nothing negative, but there is no word of when he'll be back.

"Hangman Adam Page is taking a short period of time off after AEW Revolution for a family related reason. It’s nothing negative. No word on when he’ll be back. - WON" [H/T: WrestlePurists]

Expand Tweet

AEW President Tony Khan turned down a bizarre pitch by Ric Flair

Ric Flair showed up in All Elite Wrestling a couple of months ago and stated that he would be part of Sting's retirement tour. To his credit, Flair was part of the tour and even had a role to play during The Icon's final match. However, Flair made one suggestion regarding the match, which was turned down by Tony Khan.

On a recent episode of What Happened When podcast, Conrad Thomson revealed that Flair wanted to turn on Sting during his retirement match and even wanted Conrad to talk to Tony Khan:

"He desperately wanted to turn on Sting...'Conrad will you go talk to Tony? You're friends with him, just go talk to him' and I'm like 'what are you talking about?' 'Just go and talk to him, try to convince him, me turning on Sting is best for business.' I go 'Ric you work here, you're in the storyline, I think maybe you should tell him.'" [H/T: WrestlingINC]

It will be interesting to see if Ric Flair will make any more appearances for All Elite Wrestling after Sting's retirement.

What are your thoughts on Sting's final match? Let us know using the discuss button.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Are you sad that Hangman Page will be absent from television for a while? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion