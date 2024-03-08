Ric Flair’s bizarre pitch reportedly turned down by Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made a surprising pitch to Tony Khan for AEW Revolution 2024. The President of the Jacksonville-based promotion, however, turned down the proposed idea.

Tony Khan brought The Nature Boy to AEW as a retirement present for Sting ahead of his farewell match at the Greensboro Coliseum. Flair added some intrigue to the build-up for the match when he teased an alliance with The Icon's Revolution 2024 opponents, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, on the February 21, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

However, their backstage meeting turned out to be a trick when Flair turned against The Young Bucks and foiled their assault on Darby Allin on Dynamite the following week. At Revolution 2024, the WWE Hall of Famer tried to protect Sting from being attacked by the AEW EVPs and received dual superkicks for his trouble. However, The Vigilante and Allin did succeed in retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championship after a heroic performance.

On the What Happened When podcast, Conrad Thompson revealed that Flair had tried to push for a heel turn and betray Sting one final time. The Nature Boy, claimed Thompson, requested the latter to convince Tony Khan to approve the angle on the basis of its past success.

"He desperately wanted to turn on Sting...'Conrad will you go talk to Tony? You're friends with him, just go talk to him' and I'm like 'what are you talking about?' 'Just go and talk to him, try to convince him, me turning on Sting is best for business.' I go 'Ric you work here, you're in the storyline, I think maybe you should tell him.'" [H/T WrestlingINC]

The idea was not sanctioned by the AEW President, and Flair would continue to play his role in the main event on March 3, 2024.

Ric Flair sent an emotional message to Sting following the latter's retirement

AEW Revolution 2024 left an indelible impression in the minds of wrestling fans all over the world. The pay-per-view witnessed the retirement match of Sting, who teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat The Young Bucks and retain their AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The brutal and chaotic bout saw all four wrestlers involved put their bodies on the line in several high-risk spots. Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Ric Flair were also involved in this match, and they were laid out by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson for trying to help The Stinger.

Sting, showing unmatched perseverance, would ultimately trap Matthew Jackson in a Scorpion Death Lock, making him tap out to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship and retiring with an undefeated record. Ric Flair sent a heartfelt message to his old rival on social media after the match.

Taking to X/Twitter, the 75-year-old veteran retweeted a clip showing him eating superkicks from the AEW EVPs while trying to protect Sting during Revolution 2024. Flair congratulated The Icon in the caption of the post.

"It’s Not How Many Times You Get Knocked Down That Count. It’s How Many Times You Get Back Up! Congratulations @Sting! WOOOOO! #AEWRevolution @AEW," Ric Flair shared.

Check out Ric Flair's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when fans will see Ric Flair again in AEW.

Should Ric Flair have turned against Sting at AEW Revolution 2024? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE