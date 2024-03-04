Ric Flair sends a message to Sting after his emotional retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

Ric Flair has sent a message to his legendary on-screen rival Sting after the latter's emotional retirement at AEW Revolution 2024.

Sting finally called time on his remarkable in-ring career at AEW Revolution 2024. After months of speculation regarding who would be his final opponent, it was revealed that The Young Bucks would receive the honor.

As expected, the match between Sting & Darby Allin and The Young Bucks was a highly emotional affair. Even Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat couldn't stop themselves from being involved in the bout.

Ultimately, The Icon concluded his in-ring career with a perfect win/loss record in AEW. Following the contest, Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow WWE Hall of Famer:

"It’s Not How Many Times You Get Knocked Down That Count. It’s How Many Times You Get Back Up! Congratulations @Sting! WOOOOO! #AEWRevolution @AEW," he wrote.

Sting namedropped WWE following AEW Revolution 2024

Revolution 2024 will always be remembered as one of the most memorable pay-per-views produced by AEW since it featured The Icon's final match. Even after his last-ever match was over, The Icon was making headlines at the post-show press conference.

At the Revolution media scrum, The Vigilante discussed his career at length. He said it didn't feel right to end his career in TNA and WWE:

"The very first conversation I had with Tony really, really said a lot. Because he just had something about him that just told me, 'I am gonna make sure you retire the right way, that you are gonna go out the right way. I don't like the way you have been treated over here and over there. You will not be treated like that here.' (...) The brand just really seemed to fit me. I was their brand, and they were mine."

The WWE Hall of Famer explained why he chose to have his final match in the Tony Khan-led company:

"It's like WCW all those years, and then to be with TNA. It kinda felt that way, but not really. It never fully got there for me. And then WWE it was never quite fully there for me. But this here, the whole package, I just had a great appreciation for the whole package." [1:14:25 onwards]

The Vigilante celebrated with his sons, Darby Allin, and the rest of the AEW locker room after the pay-per-view went off the air. It will be interesting to see if he will have a non-wrestling role in the company following his retirement.

