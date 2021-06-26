Tag team match involving huge implication announced for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday

AEW Dynamite will finally move back to its original Wednesday night slot from next week onwards. The news itself was exciting, but the company added an extra layer of excitement to it by adding another big match for the show.

The company announced that the Young Bucks will lock horns with Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston in a tag team match.

The company has added an extra stipulation to this bout, stating that if Penta and Kingston win, they will earn an opportunity for the AEW tag team titles.

Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

This will be an interesting scenario since AEW has continuously booked Trios matches over the last couple of weeks.

Now that the equation has finally involved tag team title shots, it becomes pretty much clear that the challengers will emerge victorious in this match.

Nick and Matt Jackson recently became the longest tag team champions in the promotion's history. Considering their current momentum, they have become a force to be reckoned with. It remains to be seen how the company will book them moving forward.

The First-time ever match already been lined up for AEW Dynamite next week

Next Wednesday, Sammy Guevara will collide with MJF in what will be their first singles match in AEW. Their bout will also be the main event of the June 30th show.

Both men have only faced each other in tag team matches before as part of the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle feud. The Spanish god was recently involved in a Twitter beef with the Salt of the Earth. There's a lot of hype for this match.

Apart from the exciting main event, Miro will defend his TNT Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. of the Varsity Blondes. This will be Miro's fourth title defense, having defeated Lance Archer, Dante Martin, and Evil Uno before.

June 30th…@aewontnt…what do you get when the #thenativebeast and the #queenofmean attack a dentist and a former Dallas cheerleader…. broken barbies!!!! pic.twitter.com/YqGWZTFbnS — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) June 24, 2021

AEW Women's champion Dr. Britt Baker will team up with Rebel to take on Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

Wednesday night's Dynamite is undoubtedly going to be epic and will draw more viewership.

But before that, we have another stacked edition of Dynamite tomorrow where Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy.

Are you excited about the matches for next Wednesday? Who do you think will win in the long overdue singles bout between MJF and Sammy Guevara? Sound off in the comment section below!

