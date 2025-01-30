"Tama Tonga does it better," "Cringe, ratings killer" - Fans brutally troll Mercedes Mone after AEW Dynamite

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is one of the major focuses on AEW television. However, The CEO gets hate on social media, and the fans have once again shared their thoughts about Mone's work after witnessing her promo after Dynamite. One even compared her delivery to Tama Tonga's and claimed that the WWE Superstar does it better than The CEO.

Last night in the main event of AEW Dynamite, The CEO, Mercedes Mone, successfully defended the TBS Championship against Japanese star Yuka Sakazaki. The match also marked Mercedes Mone's first Dynamite main event in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On X (fka Twitter), AEW posted an exclusive interview with Mercedes Mone, where she cut a promo on the locker room and shared how successful she has been in the promotion.

In the video, Mercedes Mone also briefly did the 'yeyeye' taunt, made famous by WWE star Tama Tonga. Fans were quick to notice it and claimed that Tonga does it better.

Fans kept sharing this displeasure with Mercedes Mone and one called her one of the worst wrestlers on the microphone.

"I feel so much shame for her. One of the worst ever on the mic," a fan claimed.

"I don't think they know how bad she it," another fan tweeted.

"Glad I didn't watch. It was cringe just seeing it here," a fan tweeted.

A fan also called Mercedes Mone 'cringe and a ratings killer.'

AEW star Mercedes Mone on how Naomi helped her in WWE

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was a huge star in WWE. She won multiple women's titles and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion. However, in 2022, Mone and Naomi walked out of the promotion due to a creative dispute.

During a recent interview with the Sherri daytime talk show, Mercedes Mone claimed she would not be at this point in her career without the support of Naomi. She called her the best sister in the world and expressed support for her in her current direction in the Stamford-based promotion.

"That’s my sister for life. I would not be here without Trinity. When I first got started with the WWE, she was right there holding my hand. There’s not a better sisterhood than hers because anything I ever needed, I went to her for advice. Learning about wigs, learning about makeup. Learning about how to just be a woman in this business. She is the best sister in the whole world, and I love her, and I support her so much in what she’s doing right now," she said. [From 04:10 - 04:34]

We will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone ever returns to the WWE in the future.

