Bullet Club member sends a heated message to AEW President Tony Khan 

Former IWGP Tag Team Champion and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga recently sent a message to AEW President Tony Khan.

Ever since Khan announced that the "forbidden door" would open up on this week's AEW Dynamite and a "free agent" would debut, fans have been wondering who could show up for the episode. Tama Tonga has dropped an intriguing tease just days before the highly-anticipated episode of the Wednesday night event.

Taking to Twitter, the Bullet Club member sent a message to Tony Khan, asking if he enjoys "burning bridges" just as he "loves" to do it. Check out the NJPW veteran's cryptic and expletive-laden tweet here:

"Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges. #F**kAForbidenDoor," tweeted Tama Tonga.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



"MAGIC KILLER!"



#IMPACTonAXSTV G.O.D sending a message to The Good Brothers!"MAGIC KILLER!" G.O.D sending a message to The Good Brothers!"MAGIC KILLER!"#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/P9LMwwiPfL

It's worth noting that Tonga has already broken the 'forbidden door" after recently showing up in IMPACT Wrestling with his brother and Guerillas of Destiny partner, Tanga Loa. The duo will challenge IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers at the upcoming special show No Surrender.

Tama Tonga says AEW didn't offer him any contract

Last month in an interview, the NJPW star spilled the beans on whether he received any contract offers from AEW. Tama Tonga disclosed that the company never reached out to him and that he's happy where he is right now in his career.

The Bullet Club member also added that he has no animosity against any of his former stablemates (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes) for not making him an offer to join them.

That said, considering how unpredictable the wrestling business is, it won't be surprising to Tama Tonga appear in AEW sometime, possibly even this week. Tonga's former stablemates leaving him behind in Japan to start new chapters in their careers is a story that writes itself.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Tama Tonga's tweet? Do you see him shocking the world and debuting at this week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the Brian Kendrick situation right here

Edited by Alan John