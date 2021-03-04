Tama Tonga takes a shot at FTR following Tully Blanchard's match on AEW

Tama Tonga has once again taken a shot at former AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR. The Bullet Club OG took to Twitter and this time around took a shot at FTR for being "busy sweatin'" over the past.

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR teamed up with their manager Tully Blanchard, who made his return to in-ring action. The WWE Hall of Famer has been managing Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on AEW television for a while and the trio was successful in their attempt to beat the Jurrasic Express on Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood shared an image of himself, Wheeler, J.J. Dillon, and Blanchard. In response to the tweet, Tama Tonga quoted and tweeted a photo of himself with Tanga Loa and their manager Jado.

Here is the exchange between Tama Tonga and Dax Harwood on Twitter:

You all so busy sweatin’ over the past you can't see the future. https://t.co/WXg6FECJWW pic.twitter.com/1kq55kd8gN — Tama Tonga The Great (@Tama_Tonga) March 4, 2021

Tama Tonga's tweet doesn't necessarily indicate a potential match between the two tag teams. But with Tully Blanchard returning to the ring, another exciting inter-promotional match could take place between the two groups.

The Guerrillas of Destiny's manager Jado himself competes now and then in multi-man tag team matches in NJPW. Hence, a six-man tag team match could be in the making.

Tama Tonga has been taking shots at FTR and The Good Brothers for weeks

The Good Brothers

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are currently on the back of yet another successful defense of their IWGP Tag Team Championships. The seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions put away the team of YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto at Castle Attack and immediately put The Good Brothers and FTR on notice.

Tama referred to his former Bullet Club stablemates, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as "The Good Sisters". Whereas, calling FTR "Top Boys". In their post-match interview, G.o.D also took a subtle shot at FTR, further teasing a potential match between the two tag teams.

In recent weeks, former IWGP Tag Team Champions, FinJuice have appeared on IMPACT Wrestling and will be challenging The Good Brothers for the IMPACT Tag Team Titles at Sacrifice. Given the amount of aforementioned teases, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa could be on their way to either AEW or IMPACT.