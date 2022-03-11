AEW star asks Cody Rhodes when he's "coming back;" the former TNT Champion responds

Tay Conti recently sent out a message to Brandi and Cody Rhodes, asking the power couple when they were "coming back" to AEW.

The departure of The American Nightmare and his wife from All Elite Wrestling made headlines last month. Several reasons were cited for their exit, including Cody Rhodes' unhappiness over the loss of creative power in the company and disagreements over a new contract.

Though not many expect the duo to return to AEW for the foreseeable future, Tay Conti seems optimistic. The former NXT star recently asked Cody and Brandi Rhodes about their AEW return details, adding that they left behind all "haters" for her and her boyfriend, Sammy Guevara.

"Hey @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes when y’all coming back ? You left all the haters to me and @sammyguevara huh ?!!" tweeted Tay Conti.

It's no secret that Conti and Guevara have received many harsh and unwanted comments from online trolls ever since their relationship became public.

That said, the duo has valiantly combatted this. Their relationship has also become a part of AEW's live programming. She was by Sammy's side when he lost the TNT title on Dynamite this week.

Cody Rhodes' interesting response to Tay Conti's tweet

Minutes after the Brazilian star put out the tweet, the former TNT Champion responded with a motivational message for her.

Cody explained that Conti and Guevara must continue to do what they do without paying any heed to their detractors. In closing, he pointed out that wrestling still has the best fans.

"Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend. Just do the work (like y’all do) wear the crown and smile. It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it," tweeted Cody Rhodes.

Though he's no longer associated with All Elite Wrestling, it's heartwarming to see Cody still supporting and guiding the company's youngsters.

What do you make of Tay Conti and Cody Rhodes' recent interaction on Twitter? Sound off in the comments section below.

