"My heart is exploding" - Tay Conti expresses her joy after winning first-time tag team championship with male AEW star

Tay Conti took to Twitter to express her glee after capturing the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship with Sammy Guevara.

The couple made history at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey. The two AEW stars were part of a Fatal Four Way match, and interestingly enough, for the majority of the match, Guevara claimed he was too injured to wrestle.

For most of the match, Conti wrestled La Parka Negra and the defending champions Arez & Chik Tormenta and the teams of Lady Maravilla & Latigo and Kommander & Sexy Star. Eventually, Conti laid out Tormenta and Arez, which led to her and Guevara pinning them to win the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Conti said that her heart was exploding with joy and that she couldn't stop smiling.

"AND NEW !!!! My heart is exploding, I can’t stop smiling, I don’t even have words right now. I’m so blessed, life is so good and I got to win a championship with the love of my life @sammyguevara in Mexico," Conti said.

Just days after losing the AEW TNT Championship, The Spanish God has once again managed to win gold, and this victory is even sweeter as it comes alongside his partner.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara will be in another mixed tag team match against two AEW stars

Back in AEW, Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara are currently feuding with Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and Paige VanZant. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Sky defeated The Spanish God in an enthralling ladder match to once again win the TNT Championship.

The three-time TNT Champion had previously granted Sky a rematch after his manager Lambert agreed to a mixed tag team match. With Guevara and Conti fresh out of winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, it remains to be seen when their other match against Paige VanZant and either Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page will take place.

As of now, Sky is set to put his newly won belt on the line against Frankie Kazarian, as the two had agreed to a few weeks ago. Their match has not yet been announced by AEW.

