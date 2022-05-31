Former WWE Superstar seemingly calls out AEW Women's champion Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa retained the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. After the event, a former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler seemed to lay down a challenge to La Mera Mera.

Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb locked horns in an exquisite match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The two splendid in-ring experts put on a wrestling clinic in front of a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas. La Mera Mera got the upper hand with a thunderous "Fire Thunder Driver" and extended her title reign.

After the pay-per-view, Rosa sent out a tweet asking who's next in line to challenge her for the AEW Women's World title. Interestingly, her tweet was greeted with a response that some considered to be answering the challenge. By none other than her friend and one of the most hated women in the realm of professional wrestling today - Taynara Conti.

Here's what Rosa tweeted out after her victory

Responding to this, Conti sent out a silent yet apparent tweet, seemingly calling out the champion for a potential title tussle ahead:

Thunder Rosa and Tay Conti had been vocal about their friendship in the past

Thunder Rosa clawed her way to the top of women's wrestling in AEW by defeating Britt Baker to become AEW Women's champion in March. Tay Conti, on the other hand, was involved in a storyline with his real-life boyfriend Sammy Guevara. They feuded with Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant of the American Top Team.

The duo of Conti and Guevara began as fan favorites, but would quickly lose the support of the fans, causing a double turn in their feud. They leaned into the hatred and established themselves as two of the most despised stars in AEW today. Prior to these recent developments, Conti and Rosa were quite vocal about their friendship.

While Rosa is one of the most beloved babyfaces in AEW today, Tay has appeared to embrace her new heel role. While there hasn't been any dissent shown between the two, their friendship past seems fitting for them to engage in a hard-hitting feud soon.

