Tay Conti reveals why she developed more in AEW than in WWE 

Tay Conti has become an integral part of AEW's thriving women's division, thanks to some breakout performances in recent months.

While the AEW women's division was the weakest link in the promotion until last year, there has been a huge turnaround since then.

The additions of Conti, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill and others have brought the division much-needed credibility.

In her recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tay Conti discussed several topics, including her swift development in AEW compared to WWE, where she struggled to find her footing for a long time.

Conti explained that the reason behind her growth was her happy state of mind and the lack of non-judgmental people around her.

She credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her out in her training and stated that she has time to watch more matches, which helps her understand the little details.

“Because I’m happy 100%,” Conti said. “Of course, I have a great trainer. Dustin’s doing great work with me, and I’m grateful for him. I have more time to watch matches, but all of this is happening because I’m happy with myself. I can be who I am without being judged. I can try things. I feel that people trust me." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Tay Conti added that with no pressure on her back of behaving in a certain way, she could instead focus on improving her skills.

Tay Conti discusses the bond she shares with fellow AEW star Anna Jay

Tay Conti joined forces with Anna Jay in the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament, and the two have remained close friends ever since. Conti revealed that she and Jay struck a chord even before they became a tag team, and teaming up together only deepened their bond.

“Well, I had no idea,” Conti admitted. “I was sitting on the stands by myself, just looking around. Anna popped up next to me like, ‘Oh my god, you’re beautiful.’ Then we started talking. I was like, yeah you too, and that’s how it started. We started talking about life, work and everything, and she sat with me for the whole day to super late, midnight or whatever. And that’s when I had the meeting, the conversation with Tony, Brandi and everyone. They told me like, ‘You’re gonna be a team with Anna Jay. So I texted her because we exchanged numbers. We started to come up with ideas and everything. So that was supernatural. We didn’t know. It just happened.”

Anna Jay is currently on the sidelines for the rest of 2021 due to a shoulder injury she sustained during training in February.

