"He sucks" - Tay Conti sends discouraging message to WWE Superstar's ex-boyfriend

Tay Conti has shared a harsh message for fellow AEW star Aaron Solo in response to Alan Angels on Twitter.

Solo previously competed in WWE when he wrestled on NXT and 205 Live. He was also in a relationship with Bayley before announcing the couple's breakup on social media in February last year.

In a recent tweet, former Dark Order member Alan Angels revealed that he was blocked by Solo on Twitter. This prompted Conti to put The Factory member on blast, as she wrote the following:

"He sucks"

Check out Conti's tweet below:

Solo has mostly been competing on AEW Dark and Elevation, teaming up with fellow Factory members QT Marshall and co. from time to time. He has even shared the ring with Conti's real-life partner Sammy Guevara in the past.

Tay Conti could cross paths with Ruby Soho in singles competition down the road

Tay Conti has been busy managing Sammy Guevera on AEW programming and hasn't competed in a singles match on Dynamite or Rampage in a while.

However, she has enjoyed a solid 2022 overall, winning the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships with Guevara and teaming up with the latter and Frankie Kazarian at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Conti also unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution earlier this year.

Both Conti and Guevara were recently recruited into the Jericho Appreciation Society. The former WWE Superstar has been accompanying her fiancé and his stablemates at ringside for most of their matches ever since.

The Brazilian star even attacked Ruby Soho on Dynamite a few days ago, and it's been hinted that a singles match between the two women could be in the cards in the near future once Soho fully heals up.

Find out which AEW star has been compared to both Goldberg and Chyna here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far