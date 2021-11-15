×
Tay Conti breaks silence following her loss at AEW Full Gear

Tay Conti enjoying her time in the AEW ring
Aritra Goswami
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 15, 2021 06:03 PM IST
News

Britt Baker successfully defended her AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear Despite coming up short against The Good Doctor and her clique, Tay Conti seems to remain motivated.

Her post-match tweet reveals her champion’s heart.

Even when I lose, I win. I had to fail so many times to be where I’m today, yesterday I didn’t fail, I learned. I’ll keep going as I always do, that’s what brought me here and I’m not stopping. To the top I go 🚀 https://t.co/mx6TqbTCuG

Tay Conti proudly wore the Brazilian national colors during her Full Gear match. The pre-match video package focused on her extensive martial arts background. The commentator presented her as an Olympic-level athlete. This was her third attempt at the AEW Women’s Title.

Conti pushed Baker to her limit. She executed an Orihara Moonsault and escaped multiple locked-jaw attempts. Conti failed to secure a pinfall even after a close count following the DD-Tay.

In the end, it was Dr. Britt Baker who eventually emerged victorious to retain her AEW women's championship at Full Gear.

Tay Conti went from being released by WWE to being in a match for the AEW women’s title within a year and some change. That’s an amazing feat. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/vpfgViNwuV

What does the future hold for Tay Conti?

Tay got her big break at NXT. She was regularly featured on the show and has shown promising performances. She has a unique working style due to martial arts training. She also possesses attractive looks with a mean streak. She hit a low point on April 20, 2020. She was released from NXT due to budget cuts.

Since then, she has been appearing in AEW. She has been paired with Anna Jay on many occasions. She also challenged Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida for the NWA and AEW women’s titles respectively. In those unsuccessful attempts, Conti showed her class and desire to improve.

Now with the emergence of the TBS title, it is just a matter of time before Tay Conti is officially crowned champion.

Would you be excited to see Tay Conti as a future champion? Do you think she should win the AEW TBS title? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
