Tay Melo reveals stunning new look amidst AEW absence

The top AEW female star, Tay Melo, who has been absent from TV for over a year due to family reasons, shared a rocking new look that has the internet wrestling community mesmerized.

Tay Melo (fka Tay Conti) began her career in the WWE back in 2017. However, she was released from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020 after an underwhelming run. Tay later signed with AEW and has had a decent, at best, run since her debut. She has been absent from TV for over a year now.

Melo last competed on an episode of AEW Rampage in March 2023, where she teamed with Anna Jay and was defeated by Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale. Furthermore, she also competed outside Tony Khan's promotion alongside her better half, Sammy Guevara in a mixed tag team match at the 'NEW Wrestlefest' event.

Amid her absence, Tay Melo gave birth to a baby girl and has been enjoying life outside wrestling. Meanwhile, Tay has once again grabbed the attention of fans on the internet with her brand-new look. Melo took to the 'X' social media platform to share her new look with pink hair and a sweet caption:

"Oh, hi 🪄"

Tay Melo on her plans amid potential AEW return

As mentioned earlier, Tay Melo has not been on TV for over a year now, and many fans have been anticipating her return to action. During her absence last year, Tay opened up on her plans after a potential AEW return while speaking on Sammy Guevara's Vlogs:

"I wanna get a title. All the belts, I'm not kidding. I'm gonna go for it all. Of course, I want the world title. But I'm up to do the TBS [Title] too. It's literally like I was never motivated enough I think." [H/T Fightful]

Henceforth, only time will tell when Melo makes her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion and makes her presence felt in the women's division.

