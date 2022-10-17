AEW star sends a message referencing WWE tenure under Triple H

Many AEW stars have previously worked with WWE, which is now in control of Triple H. One such superstar is Tay Melo. She recently shared a heartfelt message thanking the Stamford-based promotion and the Jacksonville-based promotion for giving her the opportunity to showcase her talents.

Tay Melo competed under the ring name Taynara Conti, kicking things off in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Soon after she left WWE in 2020, Tony Khan signed the Brazilian star. Melo was a member of The Dark Order during her early days in AEW and is now part of The Jericho Appreciation Society along with her husband Sammy Guevera.

Tay Melo took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message, thanking both the promotions for giving her the opportunity to perform.

"I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING," Tay Melo tweeted.

TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA @taymelo and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me inand offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING https://t.co/SRublUR88G

Fans react to Tay Melo thanking WWE and AEW

The wrestling world on Twitter appreciated Melo for entertaining them for the past six years and wished the AEW star all the best for her future.

Check out the tweets below:

Kxng Tae 🤴🏾👺 @IAm_KxngTae 🏾 @taymelo What a special moment and a great 6 years of pro wrestling from WWE to now AEW you deserves it @taymelo What a special moment and a great 6 years of pro wrestling from WWE to now AEW you deserves it 🙌🏾

The Revolution 2022 @AewNo1 @taymelo You've been thriving and growing every year and soon you will become champ either taybs champ or women's champ @taymelo You've been thriving and growing every year and soon you will become champ either taybs champ or women's champ

Titletown @WillBreen2004 @taymelo I’m grateful for you, love watching you, so inspirational @taymelo I’m grateful for you, love watching you, so inspirational ❤️

kayla_one_and_only @kayla1andonly24 @taymelo No problem you welcome my beautiful queen idol @taymelo No problem you welcome my beautiful queen idol

Some fans were confused and were wondering if the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion was leaving AEW or if she was retiring.

kevin.. @sharksfan08 @taymelo please tell us you dont retire right ? @taymelo please tell us you dont retire right ?

AAA fans thanked the promotion for making Melo a champion.

NATIVE AMERICAN PRIDE @NATIVEA04158654 @taymelo thank you triple A to maKe you a champion whit your husband lol @taymelo thank you triple A to maKe you a champion whit your husband lol

Fans appreciated her growth and wished her well.

KB⭐️ @kbanksstar @taymelo You've taken those chances and this past year you've shown another side to your character work. Keep up the good work! @taymelo You've taken those chances and this past year you've shown another side to your character work. Keep up the good work!

The Revolution 2022 @AewNo1 @taymelo You've been thriving and growing every year and soon you will become champ either taybs champ or women's champ @taymelo You've been thriving and growing every year and soon you will become champ either taybs champ or women's champ

A. Nirschl @AndyLetc @taymelo I saw triplemania on last night and remembered what a great show you put on last year there!🙂 @taymelo I saw triplemania on last night and remembered what a great show you put on last year there!🙂

As mentioned earlier, she currently holds the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles along with her husband Sammy Guevara. The couple's latest title defense was at AEW All Out 2022.

Melo recently tweeted several messages thanking the wrestling world and the promotions she has worked for. The string of messages have got the fans wondering if the Brazilian star is set to retire soon.

Do you think Tay Melo is going to retire soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes