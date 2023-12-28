Tay Melo has a three-word reaction to Sammy Guevara's AEW return

Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara made his much-anticipated return on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Spanish God's better half, Tay Melo, had an adorable reaction to his comeback.

After nearly a year of dating, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo tied the knot in August 2022. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Luna Melo Guevara, on November 28, 2023. The Spanish God was recently away from in-ring competition due to an injury and family commitments.

This week, Guevara finally returned on Dynamite, interrupting Don Callis' Boxing Day celebration. Things got heated, and the heel stable attacked the former TNT Champion before his long-time mentor, Chris Jericho, made the save. The former Jericho Appreciation Society stablemates eventually hugged it out, and the fans in attendance loved the reunion.

Following the segment, Guevara's wife, Tay Melo, sent a lovely message on behalf of their newborn daughter. Taking to Twitter, Melo also shared a cute picture of her family.

"Dada @sammyguevara is back ❤️," she wrote in the image's caption.

You can view Melo's post below:

High-profile eight-man tag team match announced for AEW Worlds End 2023

After Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara's reunion, AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill jumped the duo from behind as they are currently feuding with The Ocho. However, Sting and Darby Allin arrived and helped the babyfaces fend off the heels.

Later, an eight-man tag team team match was made official between the stars present during the segment. Starks and Big Bill will team up with Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs of the Don Callis Family to take on the team of Sting, Jericho, Guevara, and Allin at AEW Worlds End 2023.

The multi-man contest will replace the now-canceled AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Golden Jets and Big Bill & Ricky Starks. It remains to be seen which team will emerge victorious on December 30.