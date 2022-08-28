"Nobody needs to know that" - Tay Melo on whether AEW star Sammy Guevara still talks about his ex-fiancee

AEW star Tay Melo recently shared some details on whether former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara is still on talking terms with his former fiancee.

Last year, Guevara proposed to his former long-time girlfriend Pam on an episode of Dynamite in August. However, a few months later, the engagement was called off after the two broke up in October 2021.

Afterward, The Spanish God revealed in January that he and fellow AEW star Tay Melo (f.k.a. Tay Conti) were in a relationship. The two were engaged at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and eventually married on August 8, 2022.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo on her YouTube Channel, Melo spoke about her relationship with Guevara, saying she was just doing what makes her happy.

The AEW star stated that she understands The Spanish God's respect towards his former fiancee since they were together for a while.

"It’s a life together, every time that Sammy [Guevara] talks about her, every time we’ve had a conversation about her or whatever, Sammy always talks about her with a lot of respect and love. They had a life together," Melo said.

Melo added that she could relate to Guevara because she had a long relationship at one point. She made it clear that it's no one's business whether the latter was still talking to Pam.

"I had a relationship before too for almost 8 years. We both had long relationships, we respect each other. Sammy and Pam always had a good relationship and they still have. It’s like nobody needs to know that. I don’t need to go to social media and put everything out there, how people think that I need to do," she added. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were victorious on AEW Rampage

Last night on Rampage, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, representing the Jericho Appreciation Society, squared off against rivals Ortiz and Ruby Soho.

Ortiz and Soho tried their best to upend Guevara and Melo, but to no avail as other faction members, Angelo Parker and Anna Jay A.S., interfered. In the end, The Spanish God hit Ortiz with a cutter to seal the victory.

The newlywed couple is also the current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. They had their first successful title defense on the August 12 episode of AEW Rampage against the duo of Skye Blue and Dante Martin.

