Taz addresses whether Hook will face suspension after breaking a major AEW rule

On the latest installment of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy retained his International Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. During the match, Hook and Wheeler Yuta came to the ringside for their friends, but the referee booted out both.

After the match, it was shown that Yuta and Hook confronted each other backstage while Pat Buck and the staff tried to separate them. During the confrontation, Hook pushed Pat and was asked to leave the building.

A Twitter user asked his father and ECW legend Taz if Hook would get suspended for his actions. To which he replied that his son pushed a member of the management team and, therefore, was asked to leave the arena.

"He physically pushed a member of the management team durning [sic] the issue backstage…. That’s why he was asked to leave the arena," wrote Taz.

It seems like AEW is planning Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta at Full Gear 2023.

RVD approves of an AEW tag team for him and Hook

New AEW signee Rob Van Dam has been teaming up with Hook recently. Fans have been loving their chemistry due to their contrasting characters.

Fans have been suggesting different names for this duo on Twitter. While speaking on the 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD talked about a perfect name for their team suggested by a user.

"Man, I almost wish I looked this up to give the guy credit. I'm stealing it and it's so good. I would actually probably want to use it. And anyway, so I had people on social media throw out some ideas and stuff, and the one that I f**king loved and that stuck with me. Are you ready for it? Tag team name, RVD and Hook. Ready? Smoke and Choke. Thanks, random anonymous suggester." [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

Wheeler Yuta and Hook for the FTW Championship at Full Gear will be a fantastic match. Fans are predicting the latter will join BCC eventually.

