RVD approves proposed name for his AEW tag team with Hook; it's absolutely fitting!

WWE Hall of Famer RVD has been enjoying his time in AEW teaming up with Hook, and it appears that Mr. Monday Night has found a tag team name he is very happy with.

Van Dam has been making sporadic appearances for All Elite Wrestling since August 2023, but rather than entering into any long-term feuds, he has instead chosen to be FTW Champion Hook's tag team partner due to his relationship with Hook's dad, Taz.

During the most recent edition of his podcast, "1 of a Kind," RVD admitted that he is open to wrestling more regularly for AEW since his partnership with Hook has given him an actual reason to be there.

"Of course. Everyone's super cool there. And now that I've got a little bit of a situation as far as teaming up with Hook, I feel like there's more reason than ever to have me there. So I feel good about that, you know, as opposed to I don't expect to ever hear from them again." [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

One of the reasons Rob Van Dam might be excited to get back in the ring with Hook is that he has found a team name that was suggested on social media that he loves and it's safe to say that it's very fitting.

"Man, I almost wish I looked this up to give the guy credit. I'm stealing it and it's so good. I would actually probably want to use it. And anyway, so I had people on social media throw out some ideas and stuff, and the one that I f**king loved and that stuck with me. Are you ready for it? Tag team name, RVD and Hook. Ready? Smoke and Choke. Thanks, random anonymous suggester." [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

RVD will be a former WWE Superstar's first opponent since leaving the company

Not only has Rob Van Dam been wrestling for AEW, but he has also kept himself busy on the independent circuit. RVD has performed all over the United States in recent years for a variety of companies, but one of his upcoming dates has garnered a lot of attention.

At the Big Time Wrestling event on March 9th, it's been confirmed that Van Dam will face former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle for the first time ever. The bout is the first wrestling-related news regarding Riddle since he left the company in September 2023.

Fans should expect more from RVD on the independent circuit and AEW in the future, as he was reportedly pulled from any WrestleMania 40-related appearances last month, possibly due to his strong relationship with All Elite Wrestling.

