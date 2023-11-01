Matt Riddle's first post-WWE match revealed; will wrestle former WWE Champion

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle's first match following his release has been announced.

Riddle was one of several big names who were let go by WWE back in September. He appeared at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India, which ended up being his final appearance for the promotion.

Now, pro-wrestling veteran Bobby Fulton has announced in his latest tweet that Matt Riddle will take on former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam in his first match following his controversial release.

"Breaking News! Saturday March 9th Double D’s Auction House & Big Time Wrestling presents The Reunion 3 in Chillicothe OH at the OU-Shoemaker Center! For the FIRST TIME EVER, Matt Riddle vs Rob Van Dam!"

The Original Bro was involved in an airport incident following the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India. A drunk Riddle could be seen causing a commotion at the airport. He accused a police officer of sexual assault before deleting his controversial Instagram post.

Riddle was one of the most over acts in WWE. His tag team with Randy Orton, RK-Bro, was incredibly adored by the WWE Universe. Fans of Riddle can't wait to see him go one-on-one with Rob Van Dam.

