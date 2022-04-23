WWE veteran sends a warning to Danhausen ahead of his impending in-ring AEW debut

AEW personality Taz took to social media to warn Danhausen ahead of his in-ring debut against HOOK.

Taz's son made his Dynamite debut last Wednesday as he defeated Anthony Henry with the Redrum submission maneuver. After the bout, Danhausen asked The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil for a match. However, the latter wanted no part of it as he just bumped Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil, and stormed out of the ring.

On this week's Rampage, Danhausen interrupted HOOK's backstage interview by scattering Lays chips all over the floor. The 22-year-old star spoke for the first time, stating that the latter got his attention now and seemingly accepting his invitation for a match.

HOOK's father, Taz, quickly took to Twitter to react to the segment. The ECW legend then warned his son's possible opponent by saying that he's in trouble now.

"DANHOUSE IS IN DEEP S**T…"

Danhausen has been trying to 'curse' HOOK in recent weeks

It is no secret that Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil has been trying to get the attention of The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil for a while now.

It all started on the March 26 episode of Rampage when Taz's son 'received' the QT Marshall's Certificate of Accomplishment. As the 22-year-old star was leaving the ring, Danhause suddenly appeared and tried to curse him, but the former just walked away.

In the weeks that followed, the 31-year-old star tried very hard to get into HOOK's head, mainly in backstage segments and interviews. However, he was always ignored by the latter every single time.

A match between Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil, and The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil will be fascinating, as the former is likely to make his AEW in-ring debut with the bout. However, it remains to be seen when the contest will take place and whether it will be on Dynamite or Rampage.

