Taz reacts to comparisons between AEW star and The Rock

Taz shared his opinion on the comparisons that have been drawn between to a certain AEW star and The Rock. Responding to a tweet that compared the striking similarities in the fashion sense of Ricky Starks and a young Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Taz certainly wasn't too pleased with the comparisons that were being made.

He shared his opinion via Twitter.

"Why can’t @starkmanjones be the 1st RICKY STARKS?!? He is soooo f*****g good on mic and in ring please don’t put him in a BOX of “he reminds a me of that guy” garbage like some fans do. Because he has fashion sense w/looks, it’s weak IMO."

Taz clearly does not want fans limiting Ricky Starks to The Rock's gimmick and feels that any such comparisons are 'weak'. To be fair, the comparisons were only limited to their similar fashion sense, and was in no way a comparison of their respective in-ring abilities. However, many fans shared Taz's opinion, and agree that any comparison is unnecessary.

Exactly. And I mean zero disrespect towards @TheRock who I consider a friend, point is let all these men and women of today be THEMSELVES. No need to define them or put them in a box. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/fjcDumwvZ0 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 24, 2020

Following his tweets, a few fans voiced an opposing opinion, suggesting that the comparisons were more of a compliment rather than an indictment of Ricky Starks' character. Either way, Ricky Starks still has a long career ahead of him with AEW, and he will have Taz to guide him along the way.

Taz and Ricky Starks' AEW careers so far

Taz and Ricky Starks have had eventful careers with All Elite Wrestling so far. Taz debuted on AEW as a commentator, whereas Ricky Starks debuted in an open challenge match for the TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Since then, Taz recruited Starks to join him and Brian Cage forming the what is now known as Team Taz.

Just as it was getting good @OfficialTAZ has to come in and start chirping #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/my3i0DQ7Bv — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

Currently, Team Taz finds itself embroiled in a feud involving three prominent members of the AEW roster, namely Sting, Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Team Taz in what is sure to be an entertaining storyline.