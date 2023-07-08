Taz responds to criticism of his son Hook's storyline in AEW

WWE legend Taz recently clapped back at a fan who is not that impressed with Hook and 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry's feud in AEW.

Perry turned heel after his loss against SANADA at the Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. Post-match, he attacked Hook, who had come out to support his then-tag team partner. The following weeks have seen the FTW Champion trying his best to get revenge on Jungle Boy, but the latter has managed to escape so far.

One fan recently took to Twitter to let his issues with Hook and Jack Perry's storyline be known to the world. Taz noticed the post and responded by saying that the fan has not been "paying attention" to the feud. He further added:

"Not sure that you are paying attention...the pairing started mid December of 2022 when #HOOK came to the aid of Jack on #AEWDynamite - have they had tons of matches as a team...no. But this is a different era in wrestling...unfortunately many fans attention span/patience is much shorter these days, some stories evolve quicker. BTW, seems like MANY fans are really into this story," tweeted Taz.

taz @OfficialTAZ Barstool Mut @BarstoolMut @OfficialTAZ Respectfully, these 2 didn't spend 15min together as a team, nvm anything else. There's a great story in there had they invested in these 2 as a REAL team. Fans never bought em as a team and that's exactly why some fans aren't feeling invested in this split. Hope it changes soon! @OfficialTAZ Respectfully, these 2 didn't spend 15min together as a team, nvm anything else. There's a great story in there had they invested in these 2 as a REAL team. Fans never bought em as a team and that's exactly why some fans aren't feeling invested in this split. Hope it changes soon! Not sure that you are paying attention...the pairing started mid December of 2022 when #HOOK came to the aid of Jack on #AEWDynamite - have they had tons of matches as a team...no. But this is a different era in wrestling...unfortunately many fans attention span/patience is much… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Not sure that you are paying attention...the pairing started mid December of 2022 when #HOOK came to the aid of Jack on #AEWDynamite - have they had tons of matches as a team...no. But this is a different era in wrestling...unfortunately many fans attention span/patience is much… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

WWE veteran wants one more name to be added to Hook and Jungle Boy's saga in AEW

While speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager proposed that Danhausen should be added to the Jungle Boy-Hook storyline in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the veteran added that the 32-year-old AEW star's inclusion could change the complexion of the feud completely due to his comedic nature.

"Danhausen has a unique character. I think him and Hook together were good and I think they can actally bring Danhausen in on this angle with Hook and Jungle Boy. I think he may fit in. He could try to put a spell on Jungle Boy or something. But you know there is a place and they do have a ceiling, you can't get too serious with them, because if you get serious with them, that flies in the face of their gimmick of being silly and being non-threatning and you know the women like it and the kids like it and yes there is a place for comedic wrestlers in wrestling," said Mantell.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Jungle Boy and Hook's story in the coming weeks.

Do you think Jack Perry should have turned heel at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door? Let us know in the comments section below.

