Taz responds to fan saying he's unhappy with Hook's booking in AEW 

Wrestling legend Taz recently lost his cool after a fan claimed that he was unhappy with his son Hook's booking in AEW.

Taz is one of the most respected broadcasters in all of wrestling today. He currently serves as a color commentator for AEW's flagship show, Dynamite. The 56-year-old is also considered among the toughest wrestlers of all time.

Hook followed in his father's footsteps to join the wrestling business. He's currently the FTW Champion in his record-tying second reign. The 24-year-old is touted as one of All Elite Wrestling's most promising and brightest long-term prospects.

Expand Tweet

A fan on X recently commented on one of Taz's tweets, saying he was unhappy with The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's booking in AEW. An enraged Taz responded to the said with an expletive-laden tweet. The wrestling legend added that the comments were disrespectful and urged the user to unfollow him.

"Holy f***. I swear…I tried. I tried to push out something positive about something in wrestling (nothing to do with my son) that I saw on this app that trigger me to post my statement…But you had to assume. You are dead wrong….your comment was inaccurate, rude & disrespectful. please unfollow me," wrote Taz.

Check out Taz's heated tweet here.

Sabu wants to come out of retirement to face AEW star Hook

In a recent interview, ECW legend Sabu expressed his desire to step inside the ring with Hook in AEW. He explained that he would love to win the FTW Championship, only to drop it later to the 24-year-old star. Sabu also acknowledged the fact that Hook still needed plenty of experience to improve.

"I wanted him to win the FTW belt, give it to me, and then in my final match, I lose it back to HOOK. I didn’t say it to nobody, that’s just my thought. I like HOOK, he’s a good guy, a good kid, very respectful. Needs to gain some weight, of course, and experience, but I think he has a good future. It would be my pleasure to help him,“ he said.

Expand Tweet

Sabu made a few appearances for AEW this year, most recently at Double or Nothing, where he was in Adam Cole's corner during his bout with Chris Jericho.

Do you think Hook could win the TNT Championship down the line? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here