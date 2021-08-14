Photo: Taz reunites with multiple ECW Legends after a long time backstage at AEW Rampage

Following the debut episode of AEW Rampage, Taz took to Twitter to post a photo of himself alongside original ECW stars Tommy Dreamer, Jerry Lynn, Shane Douglas and Judge Jeff Jones:

"So The Judge tells me it’s the first time in over 25 years that we all been in the same place at the same time." - Taz tweeted

So The Judge tells me it’s the first time in over 25 years that we all been in the same place at the same time. #ECW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/gZzxw2pVGy — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 14, 2021

All of the aforementioned wrestlers are considered legends given their contributions to the wrestling industry. They were a prominent part of ECW under Paul Heyman's wing in the late '90s and early 2000s.

Tommy Dreamer is one of the biggest names in wrestling to this day. His impact has revitalized hardcore wrestling and many stars of the current generation have been influenced by Dreamer. Jerry Lynn isn't far behind.

He has wrestled in countless wrestling promotions all around the world and has been regarded by many as one of the best wrestlers of the ECW roster, especially in 1999 and 2000 which were two of the most successful years of his career.

When ECW first started, Paul Heyman believed Shane Douglas to be the person he was going to build the brand around. Following his WCW run, Douglas was reinvented in ECW as 'The Franchise' and quickly became one of the hottest names in wrestling. He is integral to the growth and popularity of ECW in the '90s.

The fourth member in the picture is Judge Jeff Jones. He managed Mike Awesome during his run and even during his feud against Taz, who is one of the most well-renowned ECW originals. Taz's legacy is almost unmatched as he has achieved countless accolades during his time in wrestling.

Where are the ECW originals now?

Taz in AEW

Tommy Dreamer is currently signed to Impact Wrestling and still competes as a wrestler as an active member of the Impact roster. Apart from wrestling, Dreamer is also a producer backstage at Impact and has great input on the current product.

Jerry Lynn currently works at AEW backstage as a producer and coach. Lynn has made a few appearances on TV as part of AEW but remains mostly off-screen, being a source of advice and help for up-and-coming wrestlers.

Shane Douglas still wrestles on the Independent circuit very frequently. Douglas recently had a match against his former colleague Tommy Dreamer in April this year in Alaska.

Jeff Jones is currently the digital director at AEW and according to his Twitter bio, he is also the associate producer for the third season of Evil Stepmother.

Last, but certainly not least, Taz is currently signed with AEW and has a strong on-screen presence. Not only does he manage Team Taz, he also does commentary regularly for AEW shows.

