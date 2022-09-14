"He ain't going to sugarcoat nothing" - Teddy Long picks WWE legend for new AEW locker room role

Teddy Long thinks that WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts should be handling the talent relations department of AEW.

Roberts first appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion during The Road to All Out in 2019. He cut a promo on Cody Rhodes on the March 4, 2020, edition of Dynamite. The legend is currently the manager of Lance Archer, who has been his client since March 11, 2020.

Currently, the AEW locker room is reportedly getting divisive due to an array of controversies. The post-All Out media scrum on September 4 apparently made things worse for the roster as several talents like CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were involved in a backstage fight.

When Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman asked him who should lead the talent relations, Teddy Long picked Roberts due to his extensive knowledge of the business. It should be noted that Christopher Daniels is the current Head of Talent Relations for AEW.

The former SmackDown General Manager also said that The Snake's brutal honesty could help straighten things up for the members of the roster.

"There's several guys I know that are there now. You take Jake Roberts, who's a great phenomenal guy, he would be a supreme locker room captain, because Jake will tell you just like it is. He's just like me. He ain't going to sugarcoat nothing. If you're good, you're good. If you're bad, you're bad. It ain't no 'Well I didn't think ...' It ain't none of that. It's yes or no, good or bad. So Jake Roberts would certainly be a great locker room captain," Long said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roberts will be with AEW for two more years after signing a contract extension in 2021. His last television appearance was on the April 27 episode of Dynamite, where he accompanied Archer in his match against Wardlow.

WWE veteran Teddy Long cites his reason for choosing Jake Roberts as AEW Head of Talent Relations

In the same interview, Teddy Long reiterated that Jake Roberts could do the job if possible due to his experience overcoming personal problems.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that The Snake is no fan of playing favorites.

"I want to applaud Jake Roberts and I think he'd be great for talent relations because Jake is just going tell you like it is and he ain't going to play that favoritism game," Long explained. [H/T WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if All Elite President Tony Khan will consider appointing Roberts as the Head of Talent Relations to solve the internal issues within the roster.

Do you think Jake Roberts would be suitable to become the Head of Talent Relations in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

