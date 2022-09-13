"He punched one of The Bucks" - WWE Hall of Famer gives backstage insight into CM Punk's backstage fight with The Elite after AEW All Out

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently gave his insights on CM Punk's backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The Straight Edge Superstar called out AEW's EVPs as well as Hangman Page at the post-All Out Media scrum. This then led to a backstage altercation in the locker room where Ace Steel reportedly bit Kenny Omega and also threw a chair.

CM Punk's fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega led to all four men being stripped of their titles by Tony Khan.

During the latest episode of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed about the All Out media-scrum incident. When Nash's co-host Sean Oliver asked the Hall of Famer if he had spoken to anyone in AEW about the backstage altercation. Big Daddy Cool said that he personally wasn't present but had indeed spoken to some people who had been present when all this was going down.

Nash said that he had heard that it was Punk who had thrown the first punch:

"Yeah. That one guy Ace Steel bit [Kenny] Omega. It was a ****ing fight. A chair got thrown....and Punk fired the first round. He punched one of The Bucks in the back," said Kevin Nash. [From 1:47 to 2:25]

Kevin Nash on whether the backstage fight at AEW All Out could be a work

The former n.W.o member was also asked if there was any chance that all this was an elaborate work. Nash said that in his opinion, it was not possible and explained why he felt this way:

"Punk's already been through this in another company so it's not like there's nothing that he... the fact is that they came to blows, so when its blows, now it's not a work anymore. I'll let you punch me in the face for the sake of fake wrestling? Are you ****ing kidding me? **** that. Let me tell one of the guys in the back, yeah, I'm going to ****ing waffle you." [From 0:57 to 1:40]

With Punk and The Elite stripped of their titles, AEW has already started a tournament to crowd the next world champion. As for the Trios title, Death Triangle beat Orange Cassidy and Best Friends on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday to win the belts.

