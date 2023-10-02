Teddy Long reveals why multiple former WWE Superstars have failed in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW has signed a lot of top former WWE Superstars who have been received warmly by fans. However, with the exception of Bryan Danielson, few names have remained relevant and Teddy Long believes he knows why.

While fans of the promotion have been happy when stars have jumped over to AEW, it's garnered a lot of criticism from others. Those unhappy with the signings have pointed to names such as Miro, who never became the "game changers" fans initially claimed they would be.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained that those in charge at All Elite Wrestling are to blame.

“Because the people that are in charge are the wrong people, that’s why you don’t see ‘em. It’s people with that old-school mentality, you know what I mean? ‘Nah, we’ll wait on you. We’ll just wait and see if you work out.” (05:05 - 05:22).

Additionally, Long claimed that there are definitely people in the promotion who should know how to get these stars over with fans.

“But there are people in AEW that know exactly how this works! They know how to get people over, they’re just not doing it!” (05:37 - 05:45).

According to a report last month, Miro and Powerhouse allegedly "begged" to be booked at All In 2023. If this report proves to be true, it does lend legitimacy to Teddy Long's speculation.

AEW has signed arguably one of the biggest former WWE Superstars, Adam Copeland (Edge)

The Rated R Superstar might just be one of the biggest stars to step into a wrestling ring, and he's had quite the career in WWE. Due to this, fans seemed to be very sure that he'd never leave the promotion, until last night.

Discarding his former ring name, Adam Copeland made a triumphant debut during last night's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Instead of helping his old friend, Christian Cage, Copeland instead stopped him from ruthlessly attacking Darby Allin and Sting.

However, in light of Teddy Long's analysis of All Elite Wrestling's management, was this the best choice for Adam Copeland? Only time will tell, but if he remains in feuds with top stars, perhaps he can elevate talent like CM Punk did before his release.

